YMCA summer campers visit Half Section, horses

Lara Armstrong, chief of the Field Artillery Half Section, and several campers from the YMCA Summer Day Camp give the horses treats during their visit to Fort Sill on July 26, 2022.

 Monica Wood/Fort Sill

More than 70 children enrolled in the YMCA Summer Day Camp visited Fort Sill’s Old Post Corral July 25-27 and learned about the Field Artillery Half Section, the history of Fort Sill and about the horses and Soldiers of the Half Section.

Lara Armstrong, chief of the Field Artillery Half Section talked to the children, who ranged in ages from 7 to 14, and were very interested in the horses and the cannon. Armstrong talked to the youth about why it is called the Half Section.