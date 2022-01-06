WASHINGTON — In the past year, the Army aided the Afghanistan evacuation effort in support of the State Department and resettled vulnerable Afghans in the United States and other countries. The service also assisted in securing the U.S. Capitol after the Jan. 6 riots and vaccinated most Soldiers against COVID-19.
Additionally, the Army established the V Corps headquarters at Fort Knox, a forward command post in Poland, and a Multi-Domain Task Force and Theater Fires Command in Europe.
Finally, the Army conducted a successful test of the Iron Dome missile defense system in the Indo-Pacific region and made changes to the Army Combat Fitness Test to be more inclusive to the entire force. Defender Europe 21, the Army-led, multinational joint exercise also hosted more than 28,000 forces from 26 nations.
Operation Allies Welcome
Under direction of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Army North provided temporary housing, sustainment and support at seven military installations inside the U.S. for Afghan special immigrant visa principal applicants, their families and other individuals at risk.
This fall, Soldiers from the National Guard, the Army Reserve and active duty force helped Afghan refugees process and resettle into the U.S. by providing essential support that included medical care, transportation and translation services.
As part of Operation Allies Welcome — a whole of government effort led by the Department of Homeland Security — Soldiers helped provide a haven for Afghans at Camp Atterbury, Indiana; Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey; Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico; Fort Bliss, Texas; Fort Lee, Virginia; Fort Pickett, Virginia; Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia; and Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.
The operation is an extension of Operation Allies Refuge, where the U.S. helped evacuate more than 180,000 U.S. citizens and Afghan allies out of Afghanistan.
COVID
To keep in line with the president’s directive that all DOD members be vaccinated, the Secretary of Defense directed all service members to receive COVID-19 vaccinations to protect the health of the force.
As of Dec. 16, 96% of active-duty Soldiers were fully vaccinated.
All DA Civilians were required to be completely vaccinated by Nov. 22, 2021, active duty Soldiers by Dec. 15, 2021, and Army National Guard Soldiers and Army Reservists by June 30, 2022.
During the pandemic, urban augmentation medical task forces were deployed across the nation to assist with testing and treatment for COVID-19.
ACFT 3.0
The Army Combat Fitness Test is scientifically designed to transform Army physical fitness and training to reflect combat-related tasks and reduce injuries. This will lead to a more physically fit Army that is ready to meet today’s modern battlefield requirements.
The latest version of the Army Combat Fitness Test, or ACFT 3.0, incorporates two significant changes: the inclusion of the plank as a 100-point alternative to the leg tuck, and the inclusion of an evaluation system with gender-informed performance categories.
Under the previous version of the ACFT, Soldiers who couldn’t successfully perform the leg tuck had the option of taking the plank test but could only receive 60 points for passing. Under ACFT 3.0, Soldiers can elect to take the plank test and still receive the full 100 points. The leg tuck remains the primary test of Soldiers’ core strength.
Defender-Europe 21
The Army widened the scope of the Defender-Europe 21 exercise following its success in 2020.
Planners added more U.S. and NATO allies and partner nations and expanded the scope of the annual, large-scale exercise. Multinational forces performed exercise operations in more than 30 training areas in a dozen countries.
The Navy and Air Force also took part in the exercise, which used routes by land and sea connecting Asia, Europe and Africa.