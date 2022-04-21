HOUSTON — Two-way star Shohei Ohtani pitched perfect ball into the sixth inning, tied a career-best with 12 strikeouts and also had two hits and two RBIs to lead Los Angeles over Houston.
Ohtani (1-2) didn’t allow a baserunner until Jason Castro lined a single to center field with one out in the sixth, Houston’s only hit in the game. He struck out six in a row at one point.
The reigning AL MVP made history before taking the mound. He batted twice in a six-run first inning as the Angels sent 10 to the plate, becoming the first starting pitcher since at least 1900 to bat twice in the first before throwing a pitch, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
The Angels immediately jumped on Jake Odorizzi (0-2). Ohtani drew a leadoff walk and the first five batters reached, putting Los Angeles up 2-0 before Odorizzi recorded an out.
Angels reliever Ryan Tepera struck out two in two perfect innings and Raisel Iglesias had a strikeout in the ninth to complete the one-hitter.
DODGERS 5, BRAVES 1
LOS ANGELES — Tony Gonsolin tossed six shutout innings, Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer in the first and Los Angeles beat Atlanta to take two of three from the defending World Series champions.
The only hit allowed by Gonsolin was Manny Piña’s slow bouncer to the right side leading off the sixth.
Gonsolin (1-0) went six shutout innings for the third time in his big league career and first in two years, and Freeman went 3 of 4 against his former team.
Charlie Morton (1-2) gave up four runs, six hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.
PADRES 6, REDS 0
SAN DIEGO — Left fielder Jurickson Profar threw out Joey Votto at home and then hit a two-run homer as Cincinnati lost its ninth straight for its longest skid in five years.
Profar’s homer in the fourth inning gave rookie MacKenzie Gore (1-0) all the backing he needed for his first big league win, in his second start.
PHILLIES 9, ROCKIES 6
DENVER — Johan Camargo had four hits, including a three-run homer in a five-run seventh inning as Philadelphia stopoed a three-game losing streak.
Kyle Schwarber added a rare homer into the right field third deck at Coors Field, and Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm also went deep.
Lucas Gilbreath forced in the tiebreaking run when he hit Schwarber with a pitch with the bases loaded. Jhoulys Chacin (2-1) allowed a walk and two singles in the fifth. Brad Hand (1-0) got the final out of the sixth and Corey Knebel got the three outs for his second save.
BREWERS 4, PIRATES 2
MILWAUKEE — Brandon Woodruff (2-1) allowed one hit in six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts, Rowdy Tellez homered for the second straight day and Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep and extended its winning steak to four.
Josh Hader earned his sixth save in six tries. Tellez hit a go-ahead homer in the second off Mitch Keller (0-3).
ORIOLES 1, ATHLETICS 0
OAKLAND, Calif. — Jordan Lyles struck out six and walked one over five scoreless innings, allowing five hits for his first victory with Baltimore.
Ryan McKenna scored Baltimore’s only run on a fielding error by Oakland shortstop Elvis Andrus in the fifth inning. Jorge López earned his second save.
Lyles (1-1) outdueled A’s right-hander Daulton Jefferies (1-2), who allowed three hits and just that unearned run, struck out five and didn’t walk a batter in six sparkling innings.
RAYS 8, CUBS 2
CHICAGO — Francisco Mejia homered and drove in three runs as Tampa Bay beat Chicago in a game called after 5 1/2 innings due to rain.
Josh Lowe had a triple, double and RBI as Tampa Bay (7-6) climbed back over .500 with its third win in four games. Randy Arozarena, Wander Franco and Kevin Kiermaier doubled in runs.
—The Associated Press