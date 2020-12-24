They came from rural Southwest Oklahoma farm and ranch towns, as well as from bustling metropolitan cities — some even came from south of the Red River.
Patriots all, many who themselves served this nation in the Armed Forces of the United States, some who held the tiny hands of their children or grandchildren as they walked along, an estimated 200 people of all ages sought to participate in the annual Wreaths Across America (WAA) Day this year at either — or both — Fort Sill Post and Fort Sill National cemeteries Dec. 19.
Events at both locations started at 11 a.m. with prayers and brief remarks.
Those gathered at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin also sang “God Bless America.”
At Fort Sill Post Cemetery, located on the garrison proper, a traditional and perhaps more formal opening ceremony was emceed by Dale Scott.
Each year, a new theme is chosen to help WAA supporters and volunteers focus their outreach across their respective home communities. According to Scott, this year’s theme was: “Be an American Worth Fighting For.”
For the tenth consecutive year, the Post cemetery WAA ceremony featured the speaking and singing talents of MacArthur Middle School students.
At opening event’s end at Post cemetery, Society of Military Widows, Chapter 6 (SMW 6), members were joined by several long-time military veteran supporters of the chapter in the distribution of WAA fresh balsam fir wreaths — grown, harvested, and crafted into wreaths in Maine — each festooned with a solid red bow with two trailing ribbons.
Simultaneously, while slightly more than 11 miles northeast of and distant from the widows, at the national cemetery in Elgin, America’s Veteran Supporters (AVS) members were also industriously assisting in the distribution of WAA wreaths to those who had ordered theirs days if not weeks in advance.
In addition to the wreaths that had been pre-ordered, this year AVS had a limited number of wreaths available for sale, on site. The organization took in about $500 in those wreath sales, the proceeds of which go exclusively toward AVS’s purchase of wreaths for next year’s observance.
Many who purchased wreaths, whether in advance or on site last Saturday, came to these particular cemeteries to place their wreaths on their own loved ones’ graves.
Others, however, in exchange for their purchase amount or monetary donation, took great delight in placing one or more wreaths on the graves of veterans who might not have been remembered or honored this year otherwise.
Some folks sought to place wreaths on the graves of those who had worn the most junior of military enlisted rank, regardless of the wearer’s branch of service.
An Army brat who grew up in Lawton, graduated high school here, and later also married into the Army was observed carefully centering a wreath on the grave of a junior enlisted sailor. She then stood respectfully at attention before his headstone and placed her right hand over her heart before repeating his name as she then whispered a prayer in his memory, thanked him for his service, and in parting caressed the top of his white marble headstone as she gently remarked, “We never knew you in life, but we love you.”
Still others sought to place wreaths on the graves of those who had died decades upon decades ago, with the rationale that there might well be no surviving family member or friend in this area who remembers those veterans.
Locally, given weather conditions that were unexpectedly more fall-like than indicative of two days shy of the first day of winter, this year’s WAA Day was filled with bustling activity, a sense of meaningful purpose, and people in motion.
While some folks went about the cemetery grounds placing their pre-ordered wreaths on designated graves, others at the national cemetery, at the same time, were eagerly buying wreaths there to place.
Still others had come out with the sole purpose in mind of helping SMW 6 and AVS members place dozens of donated wreaths on veterans’ graves of their choosing and spread out across the expanse of both cemeteries.
The next WAA Day is scheduled for Saturday, December 18, 2021.
According to the organization, Wreaths Across America is a 501©(3) nonprofit founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, as begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.
Further, the organization’s mission — Remember. Honor. Teach. — is carried out in part by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies each December in remembrance and in honor of those buried in the more than one quarter million graves at Arlington, as well as by wreath-laying ceremonies at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in and beyond all 50 states.