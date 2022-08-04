Rescued Sea Turtles

A turtle crawls through the sand on its way to the ocean in Point Pleasant Beach, N.J. on Tuesday after being released by a group that rehabilitated it. Sea Turtle Recovery released eight turtles that had been injured or sick, bringing to 85 the total number of turtles the group has healed and returned to the ocean since Dec. 2016.

 AP

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. — If what doesn’t kill you truly makes you stronger, then Titan is the strongest turtle in the ocean.

The juvenile Loggerhead turtle has been gashed by a boat propeller, had part of his front flipper bitten off by a shark, and was being attacked by a different shark when two New Jersey fishermen intervened, saved him and called Sea Turtle Recovery, a group that rescues and rehabilitates turtles before returning them to the ocean.