A 27-year-old Lawton woman is in jail accused of beating her mother with a broom handle and threatening her with a knife.
Police said she later tried to sweep away her troubles with a lie.
Chevalla Josephine Cable made her initial appearance via videoconference Friday in Comanche County District where she received a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Cable is accused of assaulting her mother Wednesday after forcing her way into her parents’ home, according to the probable cause affidavit. Police were called shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to the home in the 2200 block of Northwest Denver Avenue.
Once in the kitchen, Cable is accused of threatening to kill her mother before grabbing a broom and hitting her mother on the left side of the head, bruising the ear, the affidavit states. When the mother called police, Cable stopped hitting her. That’s when she is accused of threatening to kill her with a butcher knife.
Cable fled the house before police arrived. A silver Kia was seen with Cable in the passenger seat and police stopped it. According to the affidavit, Cable said she’d gone to her parents’ home to say “hi” to her mother; she was arrested.
Held on $5,000 bond, Cable is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. Oct. 29 for her preliminary hearing conference.