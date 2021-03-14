It took a little more than the original plan of six weeks to run a Winter Po-Boy Tournament Series but here we are, knocking on springtime’s door, with news from the final episode.
There were 17 bowlers on hand, forcing the cut to the top eight for the single elimination bracket led by Sam Bowman with 536 for two on scratch games of 245 and 243.
James Middleton fell in as second qualifier with 522 on scratch games of 233 and 226 and Matt Ray went 245 – 234 to settle in at third with 500 even.
Kellan Hill rolled 227 and 254 for the fourth spot with 495, followed by Kaleb Phillips, 488, Lee Brown, 487, Craig Foster, 468 and Andrew Petering with 460.
Petering took out Bowman in the first round 244 – 213, Hill advanced over Phillips 234-195, Ray got the win over Brown 233-182 and Middleton continued his mission beating Foster, 246-195.
Up for grabs in this week’s finale was the 900 Global Reality bowling ball. Bowlers earned points over the course of the event for a variety of different accomplishments. Coming into this event, the only two bow-lers still in contention for the ball were Kellan Hill and Matt Ray.
Both made it through qualifying and both won the first game in the bracket, but that is where it came to an end.
Hill went against Petering in the semi finals and lost 229-255 and Ray lost to Middleton 182-241, stop-ping the point’s race with Kellan taking the top prize.
Middleton found a line that, with his power, did not stop as he proceeded to mow over Petering for the Championship title 246-212.
High scratch game winners during qualifying included Sam Bowman and Matt Ray with a tie for game one with 245’s.
High game for game two was Kellan Hill’s 254, with second going to Sam Bowman for his 243.
League Highlights
Bill Cox, while bowling in the Friday night Guys and Dolls league at Thunderbird Lanes, ended up with the week’s high series of 722 on games of 227, 265 and 230.
Richard Jacoby took center stage on the senior league front, rolling 244, 222 and 247 for a 713 from the Socialites last Monday afternoon.
Hot hand Terry Justus also had a 713 series, his from the His and Hers’ league where he had games of 247, 257 and 209.
Brian Taub put on a show in the Golden Years league where he had a 710 set on games of 216, 267 and 227 and the hard-luck 699 series was rolled by Troy Hardin in the Suburban league and included games of 236, 238 and 225.
Lisa Tipton-Gass put up the ladies high scores in the Suburban, rolling 170, 268 and 227 for a 665.
No-Tap Fun
Michael Sneed had the front ten strikes for a 288 for the day’s highlight in the Tuesday No-Tappers league at Thunderbird Lanes.
Roy Olson is accredited with high series, a 767, on games of 226, 263 and 278 and a happy Marvin Cox was a close second with a new ball that allowed for games of 264, 263 and 228 for a 755.
The Senior 9-Pin No Tap Colorama on Friday afternoon did not see much higher scores with the excep-tion of Sue Avis who rolled an 11 in a row, 298 game, after her final throw let her down with an eight count.
Taking first place in the men’s division was Damon Foster who finished the day with a 278 to cap off a 760 scratch series, 868 with handicap, for the win.
Lee Brown put a 279 in the middle of his series to assist in a second place score of 822 handicap, and Gene Augustine rolled a big 286 out of the gate that allowed for his 807 handicap total for third.
Marianne Hartley rolled triple-six on games of 212, 242 and 212 for first place in the ladies division with 834, followed by the high game shooter Sue Avis who clocked out at 796 for an overall score.
Scratch Singles winners were Lee Brown with 759 for first and Mike Peckinpaugh finished with a 725 for second.
Mystery Doubles results: (Gm 1, 1st) Sam Bowman/Robert Lansberry, 554. (Gm 1, 2nd) Marianne Hartley/Sam Bowman, 541. (Gm 2, 1st) Lee Brown/Cleo Travis, 578. (Gm 2, 2nd) Karin Monahan/Sue Avis, 560. (Gm 3, . st) Damon Foster/Becky Payette, 560. (Gm 3, 2nd) Karin Monahan/Sue Avis, 554
Youth Bowling News
Ali Biscaino was the youth league bowler of the week with a 525 series that included a 207 game, bowled off a 149 average.
Congratulations are in order for the High School bowling All Stars team for taking second place at the state event last weekend.
This year’s All Star selection from within our region include the following, Gio Gordon, Josie Sass and Mikey York from the Eisenhower teams, Carter Croft, Jacob Johns and Brandon Niedert from the Elgin team and Stephanie McCoy from the MacArthur team. This year’s coach was Chris Reser.
Once again many thanks to all for supporting, sponsoring, coaching, mentoring, financing and everything else, that assists in making this effort available and successful.