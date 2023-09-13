Biden Impeachment

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday. McCarthy says he’s directing a House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

 AP

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he is launching an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, yielding to mounting pressure from former President Donald Trump and his allies in what’s shaping up as an election-year clash between Congress and the White House.

In a statement Tuesday, McCarthy said the House investigations into the Biden family this year have uncovered a “culture of corruption” that demands deeper review.