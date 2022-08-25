What makes a team: All-Army Men’s Softball Camp trials take place at Fort Sill

All-Army Softball Head Coach, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Elmer Mason, keeps a keen eye on the soldiers looking to make his team during camp August 4, at Fort Sill.

 Christopher Wilson/Fort Sill

Soldiers from installations across the United States converged at Fort Sill’s Dinges Field to participate in the All-Army Softball Trial Camp August 4, 2022.

Coached by Chief Warrant Officer 5 Elmer Mason, the Camp assessed the player’s overall stamina, throwing speed, and batting skills to determine the final roster of the 2022 All-Army Men’s Softball Team.