What is ACS?

Army Community Services’ dynamic team that works ever so closely with one another to assist soldiers and their families pose for a photo in front of the ACS office, 4700 Mow-Way Road. According to Monica Ulibarri, director of ACS, “it is important that the community understands that whatever needs they have — even if we don’t support the need — come to ACS, we can refer to the appropriate agency. It really should be the first place soldiers and families come to when they arrive and the last place they go when they leave.

 Photo by Dianne Reiling/Fort Sill

Everyone has experience being the newbie and not knowing what resources are available or where to get your questions answered.

At Fort Sill, Army Community Service can put you on the fast track to knowing what’s available and helping with any issue you might have.