Saturday
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m. — Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom, ESPN2
7:55 a.m. — Formula One: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom, ESPN2
2 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga., FS1
GOLF
6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Third Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India, GOLF
11 a.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., KAUZ-TV (6), KWTV (9)
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich., GOLF
3:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio, GOLF
6 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1
3 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. — TBA, ESPN
2:55 a.m. (Sunday) — TBA, ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m. — Cincinnati at Detroit, FS1
6 p.m. — Houston at L.A. Angels, KJTL-TV (12), KOKH-TV (25)
8 p.m. — Texas at San Fran, FS Southwest
NBA BASKETBALL
12:15 p.m. — Miami vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
2:30 p.m. — Utah vs. Oklahoma City, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN, 94.7 FM, 1380 AM
5 p.m. — New Orleans vs. LA Clippers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
7:30 p.m. — LA Lakers vs. Toronto, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
RUGBY
2 a.m. — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Christchurch, ESPN2
10:30 p.m. — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland, ESPN2
Sunday
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m. — Formula One: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom, ESPN
2 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga., FS1
GOLF
6 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Final Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India, GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., KAUZ-TV (6), KWTV (9)
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich., GOLF
4 p.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio, GOLF
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Final, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1
KBO BASEBALL
2:55 a.m. — TBA, ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
Noon — NY Mets at Atlanta, TBS
3:05 p.m. — Texas at San Fran, FS Southwest
6 p.m. — Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN
NBA BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m. — Portland vs. Boston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., KSWO-TV (7), KOCO-TV (5)
5 p.m. — Sacramento vs. Orlando, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBATV
7 p.m. — Milwaukee vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., KSWO-TV (7), KOCO-TV (5)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m. — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna, FS1
TENNIS
Noon — WTT: TBD, Championship, White Sulpher Springs, W.Va., KAUZ-TV (6), KWTV (9)
WNBA BASKETBALL
Noon — Phoenix vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN
5 p.m. — Dallas vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN