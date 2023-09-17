STILLWATER — La’Damian Webb ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns, and South Alabama stunned Oklahoma State 33-7 on Saturday night for its second-ever win over a Power Five opponent.

Caullin Lacy added five catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns for South Alabama (2-1), a Sun Belt Conference program that entered the night with a 1-14 all-time record against Power Five opponents. The Jaguars’ previous Power Five win was against Mississippi State in 2016.

Tags

Recommended for you