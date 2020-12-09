The holidays are upon us again. And new technology is often at the top of wish lists this time of year. In fact, tech gifts are the most sought after during the holiday shopping season, bar none.
With hundreds of gadgets to choose from it can quickly get confusing for even the most tech-savvy shoppers, let alone the wannabes out there. While I’m not big on “buy this not that” lists, I wanted to do something to address the confusion and maybe shed a little light on the choices shoppers face this year in the process.
This is by no means a shopping guide or even a “best of “ list, but hopefully it helps some of you sort out the gifts for the gadget geek in your life.
Let’s start with the big one: video games. The top tech on every gamers’ list this year is a new console. Unlike smartphones, which seem to get new versions every few months, game consoles have much longer life cycles. The PlayStation 5 is Sony’s first truly new console generation since the PlayStation 4 launched in 2013. Microsoft’s Xbox has had an almost identical life cycle.
The newest generation of consoles have seen a rough launch with shortages, confusion about availability and scalpers buying up stocks to resell them for a premium. To make matters worse for Microsoft fans out there, their naming pattern continues to be confusing.
So to clear things up, for Sony PlayStation fans the new console you’ll want to look for is the PlayStation 5. Now, there are two models with two different price points. The only thing to keep in mind is that the more expensive model comes with a disk drive while the less expensive one does not which means the usersc will only be able to buy digital copies of games.
For Microsoft fans, the new console is called the Xbox Series X or for the cheaper version the Xbox Series S. Do not be confused by the Xbox One X or the Xbox One S, which are the previous console generation names.
While there is no new Nintendo system out with this generation, you’ll likely have more luck buying a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite than you will with either Sony or Microsoft’s new consoles. And honestly, if your loved one is a gamer, and they don’t own a Switch yet, I can’t recommend them enough. It’s one of the funnest consoles in recent memory.
Obviously the new consoles will be hot items this season, I would expect nothing less. But getting your hands on one will likely be next to impossible. So, here are a few other simple—but cool—tech gifts you could look for this holiday season.
Know somebody that is prone to misplacing their keys, their wallet or their phone? The Tile Pro is an awesome little tracking device that can be setup via Bluetooth and attached to your small items so you can ping them if they go missing.
If someone in your life hasn’t started wiring their home to be a smart home yet there has never been a better time. The Alex Dot is as cheap as it has ever been right now. A couple of these and a pack of smart bulbs will make an awesome gift.
Smartwatches will likely be another big request this year. The Apple Watch is the pinnacle but there are plenty of others that are just as good—and much cheaper. A great alternative to the Apple Watch is the Fitbit Versa 2, the latest version of the Fitbit activity tracker. But unlike the now archaic original Fitbit, which simply tracked your steps, the Versa 2 is a fully functional smart watch with Alexa built in.
And of course, when in doubt, just ask. Tech nerds are usually more than happy to direct you to their favorites brands.