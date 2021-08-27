Residents will be able to hear presentations and ask questions today of candidates running for mayor and Ward 2 City Council representative.
A virtual candidate forum be held from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. via Zoom, said the sponsors: the League of Women Voters of Lawton and the Lawton-Fort Sill Interdenominational Ministers Alliance.
Sponsors said the forum will give voters a chance to hear candidates share their political platforms, address concerns and respond to questions. Questions may be submitted virtually by chat.
The Zoom link to the forum is available through Facebook at Lawton/Fort Sill Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance.
Candidates include: Ward 2: Shelli Fox, Justin Hackney, Kelly Harris, Mark T. Malone and Richard Strickland; and mayor: Mayor Stan Booker, Palmer L. Moore and Sherene L. Williams.