OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma continues to see encouraging signs that the Delta surge of COVID-19 is waning.
In a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Oklahoma State Commissioner of health Dr. Lance Frye praised the continued work of the state’s health care professionals and everyday Oklahomans who were stepping up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We continue to see an encouraging decline in cases and remain cautiously optimistic that we are seeing the end of the Delta surge,” Frye said. “Our population’s immunity against this virus is increasing thanks to the vaccines and the Oklahomans who have stepped up to take them.”
Frye reiterated, as he does in every press conference, the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines as well as the mitigation methods such as social distancing and face masks.
“With fall break and Halloween around the corner, I want to encourage parents to please get their children who are eligible vaccinated. We say this every week because we know it saves lives,” Frye said.
According to Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed, the seven-day rolling average for first-dose vaccines was 3,200 per day.
“That is better than the low we had during the first week of July, though it has come down somewhat. Still, we are pleased that we do have people continuing to step up and get vaccinated,” Reed said. “We’re seeing people in all age groups continuing to step-up. We are at about 92 percent of those 60 and older have at least initiated their vaccine.”