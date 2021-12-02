Veterans Affairs officials will restart their electronic medical records overhaul early next year but with a completely new leadership team designed to avoid the implementation problems seen at early sites using the new software.
Department leaders announced the changes on Wednesday alongside the findings of a four-month investigation into the $16-billion project, which includes plans for expanded employee training and widespread deployment of the new system throughout VA hospitals as early as 2024.
“We will do everything we can to get electronic health records right for veterans and our health care staff, with patient safety being the key driver and non-negotiable,” VA Deputy Secretary Donald Remy said in a statement.
“VA is refining [electronic health records] governance and management structures to establish additional rigor and oversight … and will continue to update and refine the implementation process to ensure it delivers the excellence veterans expect from VA.”
The moves come as the electronic medical records project has come under increased scrutiny from members of Congress amid significant problems with the system in its early deployment to VA sites.
Last month, Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., the ranking member on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee’s technology modernization panel, suggested scrapping the 10-year project completely, calling it a waste of taxpayer money.
In 2017, then-President Donald Trump announced the plan to put all veteran health care files on the Cerner Millennium software platform to bring VA and Defense Department records onto the same system for the first time.
But In July, VA Secretary Denis McDonough halted the records transition effort after reports of significant problems with the system at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Wash. The VA Inspector General found that rollout to be a chaotic headache, criticizing “insufficient time for training … challenges with user role assignments, and gaps in training support.”