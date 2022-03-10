OKLAHOMA CITY — The University of Oklahoma will accept more nursing students in an effort to offset a shortage of nurses in the state.
The university will accept 100% of qualified nursing applicants this year, 555 students, up from 366 students accepted in 2021 ,which was about 62% of qualified applicants, OU President Joseph Harroz said Tuesday.
The shortage of nurses in Oklahoma and nationwide intensified during the coronavirus pandemic due to burnout and lucrative out-of-state temporary gigs.
OU intends to accept all qualified applicants at least through 2023, according to OU College of Nursing Dean Julie Hoff.
“Our academic standards for admission were not lowered,” Hoff said. “These were all eligible applicants.”.
OU officials say nursing student admissions were limited due to a lack of funding, staff and other resources but existing funds and donations will cover the estimated $14 million cost that will include 21 additional faculty and staff.
