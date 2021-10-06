United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is hosting an Online Auction in lieu of its annual Blue Tie Gala this year.
The auction launched at 12:01 a.m. today and will wrap up at midnight Oct. 13.
All proceeds will go to support United Way of Southwest Oklahoma’s annual fundraising campaign. UWSWOK supports 19 local non-profits who are united in their mission to advance the common good and improve the standard of living for citizens in Southwest Oklahoma.
“Because of COVID, we had to shift our plans this year. Our live and silent auctions have traditionally been great revenue drivers during our annual Gala, so we asked ourselves what could we do to try and recoup some of the revenue we so greatly rely on,” said Lauren Ellis, UWSWOK president and CEO. “It became very clear that having an online auction was the path forward. In fact, having the auction in an online format allows us to not only reach a broader audience, but also provides us with a much larger platform in which to highlight the donors’ generosity, which is something I never take for granted. To keep things fun, we may even have a few surprises planned during the week.”
The online auction may be previewed at www.charityauction.bid/UWSWOK.
Additional information about United Way of Southwest Oklahoma and its mission is available through www.uwswok.org or by calling (580) 355-0218.