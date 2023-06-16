Tribal Win: Native children to stay with Native families, Supreme Court rules

Tourists had control of the plaza in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday rather than dueling press conferences as had been the case in last fall’s arguments over the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act.

 Ben Dackiw photo/Gaylord News

A preference for Native American families adopting Native children was preserved after the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a landmark Indigenous law.

In a decisive 7-2 ruling involving a Fort Worth family the court upheld terms of the Indian Child Welfare Act, commonly known as ICWA, adopted by Congress in 1978 with only Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissenting.