The final week of the Comanche County jury trial docket begins Monday with a trial over the first murder of 2019 and follows Wednesday with a manslaughter trial in 2020’s first homicide
The manslaughter case will determine the fate of a mother accused of taking drugs while pregnant, causing her baby to be this year’s first death by homicide after being stillborn in January.
•Regionald V. Talbert, “Crazy,” 37, of Lawton, will go on trial before District Judge Emmit Tayloe. Talbert is charged with first-degree murder charge, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and a recently amended and added charge of feloniously pointing a firearm, records indicate. He faces life in prison, life without parole or the death penalty for the murder allegation.
Talbert is accused of firing the gun that killed Tyrone Johnson on Jan. 19, 2019. Johnson’s death was Lawton’s first homicide of 2019.
Police were called to 1702 SW Douglas on the report of a shooting victim and arrived to find Johnson unconscious and not breathing lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was pronounced dead at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
According to the probable cause affidavit, witnesses told detectives that Talbert threatened witnesses with a handgun before fleeing following the shooting.
Talbert went on the run until he was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Service on Feb. 1, 2019, in Houston, Texas.
According to Department of Corrections records, Talbert has several prior convictions in Comanche and Stephens counties.
•Originally scheduled to begin Monday, the case of a mother accused of drug use while pregnant, causing her to child to be stillborn, will begin Wednesday.
Brittney Poolaw, 19, of Lawton, will be tried in District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom for first-degree manslaughter, court records indicate. The crime is punishable by no less than four years in prison.
Poolaw is accused of causing the stillbirth of her child on Jan. 4 due to intravenous methamphetamine use, according to the charge. She was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and it was reported she gave birth at her home. The fetus was still attached by its umbilical cord upon arrival at the hospital.
Poolaw admitted to medical staff she’d used meth and marijuana, the affidavit states. She tested positive for both drugs. She told investigators that when she first became pregnant, she didn’t know if she wanted to keep the baby or not. She said that while pregnant, she would “bang” meth intravenously because she didn’t like to smoke the drug, as well as use marijuana.
She said she’d used meth a couple of days before the miscarriage, around the same time she’d last felt the baby move.
The Medical Examiner’s report listed the child’s cause of death as intrauterine fetal demise due to maternal meth use, according to the affidavit. The child’s brain and liver tested positive for meth and amphetamine, according to the toxicology report.
The Poolaw baby’s death is the city’s first homicide this year.
Homicide is classified as the act of one human killing another and besides murder, it includes accidental, reckless, or negligent acts even if there is no intent to cause harm.
•A second man accused of a January robbery at gunpoint of a woman on her bicycle goes to trial Tuesday.
Jeremy Scott Frost, 30, of Lawton, will begin trial before District Judge Gerald Neuwirth for felony charges of first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. He is eligible for up to 40 years in prison for the robbery and up to 30 years in prison for the firearms charge, according to the charges.
Frost and Robert Phillip Brady Jr., 24, of Lawton, were charged in January with working in tandem to commit the robbery.
The men are accused of robbing a woman on Lawton’s north side in mid-January while riding a white Denali bicycle and carrying three bags with her. She told police she was approached by two men with face tattoos. One man blocked her path and the second man pointed a revolver at her head, according to the affidavit. She said they stole her bags and bike before running inside a house, the affidavit states.
Frost and Brady were discovered inside the home, along with the bicycle.
Brady pleaded guilty to his charges in August and received a 10-year prison sentence for the robbery charge and a five-year suspended sentence for the charge of committing a felony with a firearm with defaced ID number, records indicate.
