ANADARKO — A Lawton man is in a Caddo County jail on $300,000 bond for a trio of allegations.
He was arrested in May after police realized he had an active warrant for one case.
Christopher Lee Kaseca, 36, made his initial appearance Monday in Caddo County District Court where he received felony charges of battery/assault and battery on a police officer and of falsely personating another to create liability and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer, records indicate. Due to several prior convictions, he faces between four years to life in prison if convicted of the battery charge.
Kaseca was charged in a separate case with a felony charge of escape from arrest or detention and of malicious injury to property over $1,000, records indicate.
Anadarko Police stopped a car for alleged traffic violations on May 4 and when the passenger, Kaseca, was asked for his identification, Anadarko Police Officer Martin Taylor said he gave a false name and date of birth.
He then refused to get out of the car, according to the probable cause affidavit. Taylor said he went “hands on” but he refused to let go of the center console. He was pulled away but grasped the door and held on.
Once Taylor got him out of the car, Kaseca yanked himself free and tackled the officer to the ground, the affidavit states. While pinned to the ground, Taylor said Kaseca began grabbing his gun. A citizen intervened and the officer was able to gain back control and get Taylor somewhat under control.
However, he continued to resist until Assistant Chief William Miller arrived and helped get Kaseca under control and into restraints, according to the affidavit. He was then taken to the Caddo County Detention Center.
Kaseca’s second set of new charges stem from allegations he damaged his cell in an attempt to escape the facility.
The warrant Kaseca is accused of running from is from a June 2020 case out of Carnegie. He’d been free on a felony third-degree burglary charge as well as misdemeanor counts of receiving/concealing stolen property and narcotics possession, records indicate.
Kaseca has prior felony convictions: Pottawatomie County, May 2009, second-degree burglary, running a roadblock, assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon, and eluding police; and Creek County, December 2019, receiving/possessing a stolen vehicle, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Kaseca, who is held on $100,000 per case, returns to court at 9 a.m. July 22 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.