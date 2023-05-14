Tour de Meers

A couple of riders in the 2022 Tour de Meers enjoy the beauty of the mountains and greenery as they pedal hard to finish their distance. The event is coming up May 28 and once again officials are planning for huge crowds of more than 700 riders.

 Staff

There is no more scenic area in Southwest Oklahoma than the northern slopes of the Wichita Mountains and the Slicks Hills to the north and each and every day the members of the Meers Volunteer Fire Department are there just in case they are needed, which over the last five or six months has been often.

Keeping those trucks maintained, buying fuel and keeping gear for the volunteers is a never-ending issue when it comes to funding and that’s why the 2023 Tour de Meers is going to be one of the most important in the history of the group.

Tags

Recommended for you