FRISCO, Texas – Oklahoma State saw its six-game winning streak come to an end Friday as top-ranked UCLA handed the 23rd-ranked Cowboys an 8-1 loss in the opener of the Frisco College Baseball Classic at Dr. Pepper Ballpark.
The Cowboys (7-3) managed only three hits in the contest as Zach Pettway helped UCLA improve to 9-0 on the season with an impressive start on the mound. The right-hander tossed seven shutout innings, surrendering just two hits and striking out four.
Parker Scott took the loss for OSU, falling to 2-1. The southpaw allowed five runs and eight hits in six innings of work, striking out four and issuing a pair of walks.
Carson McCusker was 2-for-3 in the contest to lead the Cowboys and also provided OSU’s lone run with his second home run of the season.
The Bruins took an early lead in their first at bat on the strength of three doubles. A tough break came back to bite OSU as the Cowboys’ defensive shift was in perfect position against leadoff hitter Garrett Mitchell, and his ground ball up the middle was headed right for shortstop Hueston Morrill before deflecting off second base and into center field, resulting in a double. Following a sacrifice bunt, a double by Matt McLain gave UCLA a 1-0 lead, and a two-out double by Noah Cardenas extended the advantage to 2-0 before Scott got out of the inning.
UCLA continued its offensive punch in the second, collecting two more RBI doubles and extending their lead to 4-0 before a sacrifice fly pushed the lead to five.