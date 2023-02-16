agate Top 10 typical and non-typical whitetails Feb 16, 2023 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 10 Typical Oklahoma WhitetailsCounty of Kill;Season Type;Net Score;Hunter's Name;Hunter's Hometown;Date of KillPushmataha;Gun;194 0/8;John Ehmer;Tuskahoma;11/28/2007Pushmataha;Gun;192 5/8;Jason Boyett;Glenpool;11/18/2007Payne;Gun;191 0/8;Michael Hooper;Edmond;11/18/2017Harper;Gun;190 6/8;Troy Bryant;Laverne;11/23/2019Pawnee;Archery;188 5/8;Guner Womack;Morrison;10/22/2019Rogers;Archery;188 4/8;Wade Ward;Claremore;01/11/2011Bryan;Archery;185 6/8;Larry Luman;Atoka;11/21/1997Ellis;Gun;185 1/8;Bryan Bayless;Weatherford;11/25/2017Beaver;Archery;183 4/8;Troy Thompson;Carrollton Tx;11/12/2004Jackson;Gun;181 6/8;David Gribble;Altus;11/22/1995Top 10 Non-Typical Oklahoma WhitetailsCounty of Kill;Season Type;Net Score;Hunter's Name;Hunter's Hometown;Date of KillTillman;Gun;248 6/8;Michael Crossland;Grandfield;11/23/2004Oklahoma;Gun;245 7/8;John Evertt;Edmond;11/18/2017Cleveland;Archery;245 5/8;Jeff Parker;Moore;11/10/2016Comanche;Archery;245 2/8;Travis Ocker;Lawton;11/12/2016Lincoln;Gun;244 1/8;Mauricio Hernandez;Oklahoma City;11/20/2012Hughes;Gun;240 3/8;David Lambert;Newalla;11/23/2003Logan;Gun;239 5/8;David Wolf;Cresent;11/26/2014Wagoner;Gun;238 7/8;Ronnie Green;Ft Gibson;12/01/1996Delaware;Primitive;238 2/8;Charles Tullis;Grove;10/24/1998Alfalfa;Gun;232 6/8;Loren Rattant;Crescent;11/21/1984 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces Artillery Zoology Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists