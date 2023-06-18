Today in History: June 18, first U.S. woman in space Jun 18, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today is Sunday, June 18, the 169th day of 2023. There are 196 days left in the year. This is Father’s Day.Today’s Highlight in History:On June 18, 1983, astronaut Sally K. Ride became America’s first woman in space as she and four colleagues blasted off aboard the space shuttle Challenger on a six-day mission.On this date:In 1778, American forces entered Philadelphia as the British withdrew during the Revolutionary War.In 1812, the War of 1812 began as the United States Congress approved, and President James Madison signed, a declaration of war against Britain.In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte met defeat at Waterloo as British and Prussian troops defeated the French in Belgium.In 1940, during World War II, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill urged his countrymen to conduct themselves in a manner that would prompt future generations to say, “This was their finest hour.”In 1971, Southwest Airlines began operations, with flights between Dallas and San Antonio, and Dallas and Houston.In 1979, President Jimmy Carter and Soviet President Leonid I. Brezhnev signed the SALT II strategic arms limitation treaty in Vienna.— The Associated Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Astronautics Armed Forces History International Law Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists