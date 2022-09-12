Three backpacks full of tobacco, marijuana and cell phones carried onto the Lawton Correctional Facility grounds landed a man in jail for an ill-fated attempt at smuggling.
Markis Marcell Johnson, 33, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received three felony charges of attempting to bring contraband into a penal institution, records indicate.
Johnson was arrested shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday when corrections officers saw him on the facility grounds, 8607 SE Flower Mound, carrying a backpack, according to the probable cause affidavit. He ran from guards but was quickly detained.
A search of where Johnson ran turned up three backpacks. Inside those backpacks were: 960 grams of marijuana, 1,604 grams of smoking tobacco, 69 packs of cigarettes, 74 cigarillos, 20 cans of chewing tobacco, 14 cell phones, 11 USB phone cords, and three pairs of ear buds, the affidavit states.
While being booked into the Lawton City Jail, it was learned Johnson has previous carrying weapons, drugs or alcohol into jail charges from Norman in 2021, according to the affidavit. He had been out on bond for that case.
Now behind bars in the Comanche County Detention Center on $50,000 bond, Johnson returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 20 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.