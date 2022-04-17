MONDAY
Remote Learning Day; assignments will be online. In-person learning resumes Tuesday.
TUESDAY
DoDEA Worldwide Purple Up Day 2022
Central Middle — Cougar Coffee sales all week for Friday delivery; Partners Club, 7:45 a.m.
Cleveland Elementary — Test prep rally.
Edison Elementary — Volunteer Appreciation Day celebrated.
Eisenhower High — Band to OSSAA State Solo/Ensemble Contest in Stillwater.
Lawton High — Band to OSSAA State Solo/Ensemble Contest in Stillwater through Thursday; senior and makeup testing through Thursday; English Club and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; National Honor Society meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Anime Club, 3 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — K/1/2 ELA STAR testing reading/math; Testing Pep Rally with a special visit from the 77th Army Band.
MacArthur High — Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Volunteer Recognition Day
Central Middle — FCA in big gym, 7:45 a.m.
Edison Elementary — 3/4/5 ELA testing; student store open for primary.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in the auditorium, 7:40 a.m.; state testing for 6/7/8 and 8th grade ELA in the morning and 8th ELA in the afternoon.
Hugh Bish Elementary — 3/4/5 OSTP ELA exam today and Thursday.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Junior Leadership Lawton Fort Sill City State Capitol Day; CTE Ag testing; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Lawton Police Department presentation on drunk driving, 12:15 p.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — FCA in the gym.
Sullivan Village Elementary — 3/4/5 OSTP ELA section 1.
Whittier Elementary — Testing ELA 1 for 3/4/5 grades.
Woodland Hills Elementary — 3/4/5 ELA test part 1.
THURSDAY
Central Middle — Purple Up, everyone wear purple to show support for Military Child Month; Military Child meeting in big gym, 7:45 a.m.; Military Child Dance, $2, 3-4:30 p.m.; 8th grade enrollment meeting for parents and students in LHS cafeteria, students bring your Chrome Book, 4-6 p.m.
Edison Elementary — 3/4/5 ELA testing; student store open for intermediate; 2nd grade field trip to Medicine Park Aquarium.
Eisenhower Elementary — Gentlemen and Generals meet today.
Eisenhower High — Student Council to District Convention in Duncan; EHS Band/Cameron Jazz Band Concert in the auditorium, 1:30 p.m.; Anime Club and GSA Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — State testing for 6/7/8 math in the morning.
Lawton High — Student Council to District Convention in Duncan; Math Club and Science Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; 8th grade enrollment in the cafeteria, 4-6 p.m.; Japan trip interest meeting, 5:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — NSU recruiters here to talk with juniors and seniors, 10 a.m.; Nadia Smith will be signing her Letter of Intent to play basketball for Allen Community College in Iola, Kansas, 1 p.m. in the gym.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Kindergarten and 2nd grade Spring Concert in the cafeteria, 6 p.m.
Sullivan Village Elementary — 5th grade OSTP ELA section 2.
Whittier Elementary — Testing ELA 2 makeups for 3/4/5/ grades.
Woodland Hills Elementary — 3/4/5 ELA test part 2.
FRIDAY
Earth Day 2022
Special Olympics Corn Hole at the Miracle League Ball Field in Elmer Thomas Park, 10 a.m.-noon.
Central Middle — Cougar Coffee and Donuts delivery.
Edison Elementary — 5th grade writing test; student store open for all grades; Principal Pals awarded; Earth Day celebrated.
Eisenhower High — Anime Club meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — State testing 8th grade science in the morning.
MacArthur High — Choir to OSSAA State Ensemble Contest at OBU; Drama Club, 2:30 p.m.
Sullivan Village Elementary — 5th OSTP ELA section 3.
Washington Virtual — Pre-K-2nd grade virtual students learn about Earth Day through a variety of books and activities including planting flowers.
Whittier Elementary — Testing ELA 3 5th only and makeups; Purple Up Friday; Cardinals of the Week recognized.
Woodland Hills Elementary — 5th grade writing test