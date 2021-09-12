The Sky is Empty
By
Bloomer Don Sullivan
September 12, 2001
The Sky is Empty.
There are no contrails.
There are no silver birds.
There is no sound of jets.
The Sky is Empty.
I called my grandchildren and had
them go outside and look up because,
The Sky is Empty.
Only wispy clouds and clean air.
I wanted to share this once in a lifetime
event with them.
Even sixty years ago there were planes in the sky.
They growled their way across the nation
on their way to war.
I even saw a Navy blimp once as it skimmed
over the trees in our backyard.
But, today, the Sky is Empty.
I’ve flown well over a million miles in
all types of aircraft.
It has grown to be a routine event to
streak from nation to nation and from
place to place.
But, now, the Sky is Empty.
Really, the sky being empty is almost awesome.
It takes you to a time of your ancestors.
To imagine an event that would empty our sky
after all of these years is almost unimaginable.
But it happened yesterday and emptied our sky
and hardened our hearts.
Never again can I take for granted
all that has happened before.
So, my friends, on this day
I stand in awe and share with you
an event that has never occurred before
and will probably never happen again—The Sky is Empty.