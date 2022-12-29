‘The little engine that could’: AAFB nominated for AF-level award

In this file photo from Aug. 25, from left, U.S. Air Force Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) commander, Col. Patrick Brady-Lee, 97th AMW vice commander and Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 97th AMW command chief, ride through Altus Air Force Base during the 23rd Annual Cattle Drive. Leadership participates in the cattle drive every year show support for the community of Altus and continue over 23 years of tradition.

 U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm

Efforts from Airmen across Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma paid off Oct. 26, 2022, when Air Education and Training Command announced AAFB as a finalist for the 2023 Commander in Chief Installation Excellence Award.

If AAFB wins the award, they will receive $1.25 million to spend on the improvement of the base through new services, exceptional facilities, and continuing to make quality of life even better for Airmen and their families. As well as a trophy, an “installation excellence” flag, and a congratulatory letter from President Joe Biden.