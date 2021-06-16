The Lawton Constitution won the Sequoyah Award at Saturday’s Oklahoma Press Association annual convention, a recognition as the best in a division representing the state’s largest daily newspapers.
The contest consists of 20 categories, eight of which count toward the Sequoyah. The Constitution placed first in five of the eight. The remaining classifications recognize individual stories, advertisements, etc. In those sections, a newspaper or reporter could win multiple awards and The Constitution and staff won seven firsts, four seconds and six thirds in those 12 categories.
“Comments of the judges were especially gratifying,” said David Stringer, publisher of The Constitution. “One said ‘I would be excited to see this publication arrive at my door each day. Well done.’ This has been one of the most trying years our industry has ever faced and The Constitution’s staff did everything they could to continue to serve readers. The recognition of those efforts by other professionals that understand what we’ve been through is as rewarding as anything I’ve ever experienced.”
“If you ask any newspaper professional in the state of Oklahoma, they’ll tell you how difficult it is to win this award,” Stringer said.
“I am so proud that the hard work of our staff has been recognized,” said Managing Editor Dee Ann Patterson. “Putting out a daily newspaper is a team effort. We couldn’t do this each day without the support of the ad staff, those who design the ads, print the paper, place the inserts in the paper and deliver it to our readers. Each one played an important role in our winning the Sequoyah.”
In the major categories, The Constitution won first place in Layout & Design, Advertising, Editorial Writing, Photography and Community Leadership. It placed second in News Content and Sales Promotion and took third in Sports Coverage.
In addition, the paper won several awards as best in the state, regardless of size. Scott Rains won Photograph of the Year for daily newspapers, David Stringer won Editorial of the Year, swoknews.com was judged the best website in the daily division and 580 Monthly was judged the best magazine amongst all entrants.
“When we started the magazine three years ago, I was focused on building something that would really reflect the diversity of Southwest Oklahoma, something that would be representative of who we are here,” said 580 Monthly Editor Gary Reddin. “I think we’ve done that. It’s been a lot of hard work, but my writers, photographers and designers are the best around. And now we’ve got the plaque to prove it. Individual awards come and go. But when you win something as a team, that means the world.”
Scott Rains also was recognized with a “Quarter Century Award” for 25 years of service to Oklahoma journalism.
“It is truly an honor to be recognized as part of The Constitution team with this year’s Sequoyah Award for excellence in ours, the top division, in the state newspaper contest,” Scott Rains said. “I’m both shocked and honored to have been recognized for shooting the Daily Newspaper Photo of the Year for my shot from the Landings III fire. It was the fruition of advice I’ve been given and that I’ve since shared that, when you think you’ve got the shot, staying another 10 minutes and looking closer for that “one” special moment to capture on camera can make all the difference. I credit all the prior Constitution photographers for sharing their insights into how to take a better photograph with having the awareness to capture the right moment at the right time.
“And I thank Southern Newspapers for ... bring(ing) out the best in all of us at The Constitution to provide the best service product for our community we can with the resources we have. The encouragement from the top down is something rare and special.”
The contest this year was judged by members of the Iowa Press Association.
The Constitution opted not to enter for a number of years, but the newspaper also won the equivalent of the Sequoyah in 1932 and 1956.