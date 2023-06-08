The 'Heart of the Branch' bids farewell to top NCO

Col. Tony Dedmond, commanding officer, 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, presented the brigade’s outgoing senior noncommissioned officer, Command Sgt. Maj. Melissa Calvo, with a Certificate of Retirement, for her 27 years of service to the Army and soldiers.

The 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, the Heart of the Branch, bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Melissa Calvo during a relinquishment of responsibility and retirement ceremony June 2, 2023, at Fort Sill’s Old Post Quadrangle.

Col. Tony Dedmond, commanding officer, 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, spoke at the event. In his remarks, Dedmond commended Calvo for her stellar contribution to the Brigade and the Army.

