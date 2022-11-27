LUBBOCK, Texas — Trey Wolff made a 35-yard field goal in overtime after a tying kick in the final seconds of regulation, and Texas Tech erased an 18-point deficit in a 51-48 win over Oklahoma on Saturday night.

Dillon Gabriel threw for 449 yards and six touchdowns, but the OU quarterback was knocked out for a play in OT after a hard hit from safety Reggie Pearson Jr. on a catch on a throwback play.