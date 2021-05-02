After just one player from an Oklahoma college — Tulsa’s Zaven Collins — was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft, nine players from Oklahoma and Oklahoma State were picked in the last two days of the draft on Friday and Saturday.
A day after trading up to select quarterback Justin Fields in the first round, the Chicago Bears moved up in the second round of the NFL draft Friday to take Oklahoma State right tackle Teven Jenkins with the 39th overall pick.
The Chiefs selected Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey with their second of two second-round picks.
After picking Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins in the third round, the New England Patriots took Perkins’ college teammate, running back Rhamondre Stevenson with the 120th pick.
With the 126th pick, Carolina picked Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, who was the nation’s leading rusher in 2019. Five picks later, Baltimore added its second wide receiver of the draft when it grabbed Hubbard’s former teammate, Tylan Wallace, at No. 131.
Three defensive backs from Oklahoma schools were taken on Day 3, as Oklahoma corner Tre Brown went to Seattle with pick 137, fellow Sooner Tre Norwood went to Pittsburgh with the 245th pick and Oklahoma State’s Rodarius Williams went to the New York Giants with the 201st pick.