Lawton's technology park may have a new home in downtown Lawton after action by the City Council on Tuesday afternoon.
The Council approved plans that could lead to leasing the former Sears store in Central Mall for defense contractors.
Lawton's technology park may have a new home in downtown Lawton after action by the City Council on Tuesday afternoon.
The Council approved plans that could lead to leasing the former Sears store in Central Mall for defense contractors.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.