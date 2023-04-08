TCU, OSU fight for series OSU Sports Information Goodsptsed Apr 8, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FORT WORTH, Texas – Oklahoma State had its three-game conference winning streak snapped Friday night as the 11th-ranked Cowboys dropped a 7-3 contest to TCU at Lupton Stadium.With the loss, OSU fell to 23-9 overall and 7-4 in Big 12 play, while TCU improved to 19-12 and 6-5 in the league. The Frogs were well in command in Saturday’s game.Offensively, the Cowboys were led by Roc Riggio, who went 2-for-3 with a home run, while Tyler Wulfert also went deep.Ben Abram took the loss on the mound to fall to 4-2 as the right-hander finished with nine strikeouts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Games And Toys Goodsptsed Follow Goodsptsed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support a new Capital Improvements Program to pay for upgrades to Elmer Thomas Park? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists