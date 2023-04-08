FORT WORTH, Texas – Oklahoma State had its three-game conference winning streak snapped Friday night as the 11th-ranked Cowboys dropped a 7-3 contest to TCU at Lupton Stadium.

With the loss, OSU fell to 23-9 overall and 7-4 in Big 12 play, while TCU improved to 19-12 and 6-5 in the league. The Frogs were well in command in Saturday’s game.

