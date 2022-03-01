FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU is off to a good start in March, and the Horned Frogs pretty much know for sure now that they will be part of the madness of the NCAA Tournament.
Sixth-ranked Kansas has consecutive losses for the first time this season while still trying to clinch a Big 12 title.
Mike Miles Jr. had 19 points and six assists as TCU solidified its once-shaky tournament resume with a second consecutive win versus a top-10 team, 74-64 over the Jayhawks on Tuesday night.
“It means everything. ... This gives us momentum,” Miles said.
“I’m really glad for our players, they really bought in,” coach Jamie Dixon said, pointing out that it was March 1. “You could see it this last week and you could just kind of see things coming.”
The Horned Frogs (19-9, 8-8 Big 12), who had never had consecutive wins over ranked opponents, secured the game during a stretch when Miles made a strong move around KJ Adams Jr. for a layup, and then made a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 59-49 with 7:44 left.
After a Kansas miss, Xavier Cork had a slam dunk that sent the full-house crowd into a frenzy. Students swarmed the court when it was over.
Kansas (23-6, 12-4) went from a half-game Big 12 lead to a half-game behind third-ranked Baylor (25-5, 13-4) with an extra game to play.
The Jayhawks, who play TCU again Thursday at home before facing No. 21 Texas on Saturday, missed a chance to clinch at least a share of their 20th Big 12 title in 26 seasons when they lost 80-70 at third-ranked Baylor last Saturday — the same day the Frogs won at home 69-66 against then-No. 9 Texas Tech.
Kansas will now go to the final day of the regular season before the title is settled.
“Baylor was a game in which we played well in stretches and we played poorly in stretches, but they’re good. And it was on the road. ... I mean, sometimes that happens,” Kansas coach Bill Self said.