YouTube is more then just entertainment for your grandchildren

One of the greatest and perhaps most unsung advantages of living in the internet-age is unlimited access to new knowledge. Most of us carry a connection to the sum of the world’s knowledge in our jacket pockets in the form of our cellphones. And yet 9 times out of 10 we don’t take advantage of this miracle of modernity.
Perhaps the problem is our attention spans. Studies show that most adults will only watch an online video for the first 10 seconds. If the video doesn’t capture our attention in those initial moments, we tend to abandon it for the next shiny piece of media.
Or maybe the issue is the sheer over-abundance of information. It can be almost impossible to navigate the sea of information without a navigator.
So what is a lifelong learner to do?
Thankfully, there is a lighthouse out there than can guide you safely to shore—YouTube.
You might know YouTube as the website that keeps your grandchildren happy during long trips or dinner parties, but trust me, it is so much more than that.
YouTube contains a wealth of educational content that is usually produced in digestible lengths with easy to understand language by experts in their fields. Here are a few of my favorites to get you started.
Veritasium has over 6 million subscribers on YouTube and hundreds of videos about science, educations and dozens of other topics. You can also check out Veritasium en Espanol, for Spanish languages videos.
CrashCourse is perhaps my all-time favorite YouTube channel. A favorite of high school teachers around the country, CrashCourse features video series in dozens of disciplines from British History to Literature, to Biology and Media Literacy. Supported by PBS and created by famous Vloggers John and Hank Green, the channel is a must for anyone looking to learn about a new topic.
SciShow is another creation of the green brothers that focuses exclusively on the sciences. SciShow’s “fast facts” videos deliver complex ideas in short, easy to understand ways and are an absolute must if you want to learn about a complicated idea quickly. They of course also have deep dive videos that explore these topics in more depth.
There are also plenty of more traditional channels to choose from. The New York Times, Harvard, The Smithsonian and The British Museum all have their own YouTube channels with hours and hours of educational content to choose from.
And did I mention, the greatest the about YouTube is that it is free? Honestly, can you ask for anything better?
So the next time you pull out your phone to stare blankly at your Facebook feed, instead find your way over to YouTube and watch a video about the Anthropocene or renewable energy, I think you’ll find it worth your time.