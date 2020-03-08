The LaSill Optimist Youth Orchestra and Sinfonia will perform their spring concert on Monday.
The groups are supported by the LaSill Optimist Club and have been performing for seven years. Kathy Liticker is the conductor of the youth orchestra and Wayne White is the conductor for Sinfonia. Both groups are overseen by music adviser Susan Diekman.
“In Oklahoma, I think there are youth orchestras only in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and here. We are very grateful for the Optimists, who work to make opportunities for the youth of our community, who support and encourage us,” Diekman said.
The spring concert happens in the second semester each year and this year it will take place at Central Middle School. It will feature a full orchestra with strings and winds.
“In the fall semester we do a concert with just the strings,” Diekman said. “The reason being many of the wind players are involved in marching band and we don’t want to overload them with practices.”
Both groups are composed of students from Lawton Public Schools, area schools and home schools. The groups foster a sense of inclusion and community for students that might not otherwise participate in extracurricular activities Diekman said.
The Youth Orchestra will perform three operatic pieces, “The Good Daughter,” “Ballet Parisien,” and “The Furiant.”
“Opera is a story that is sung instead of talked. One must remember there were no electronics available, so operas were the movies and TV of the time. There was a variety of types from which the audience could choose. The subject matter varied from very serious sacred material, to satire, and even a bit risqué,” Diekman said.
Sinfonia will perform three arrangements, including the ever popular “Danny Boy.”
“The true origin of the song is not well known or widely noted for it apparently wasn’t even written in Ireland, or by an Irishman. Of all people, it was written by a British lawyer. In fact, even the tune was borrowed from a version of the old ‘Derby Air’ that can be traced back to an Irish harpist who lived in Scotland in the late 17th Century,” Diekman said.
Sinfonia also will perform “Simple Gifts” and “Appalachia Sunrise.”
In the seven years that Diekman has been overseeing the Youth Orchestra and Sinfonia, she has been able to witness students grow as musicians. Some have gone on to become graduates and received music scholarships in college.
“A lot of these kids go on to get scholarships and even if they aren’t majoring in music, it helps them pay their college expenses,” Diekman said. “I would just encourage everyone to come out and support these kids. It’ll be a nice evening with nice music.”