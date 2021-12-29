The year is almost done and, while 2021 has felt even longer than 2020, in a few days we can finally put it behind us and look forward to 2022. This was a year full of headlines so it’s no surprise that some of 2021’s biggest tech news got buried under all the noise.
Remember Gamestop’s rise as a “meme stock?” Seems like it happened years ago, right? Nope, that happened back in January. Launched from the website Reddit and its form r/wallstreetbets, the push to invest in Gamestop an, at the time, failing video game retail store was organized entirely online. What started as a joke online ended up making millions for bandwagon investors and helped save the near-bankrupt retail outlet.
In that same vein, this year saw the rise of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). Like cryptocurrency for jpegs, NFTs have been around for a few years but really blew up in 2021. I wrote about the burgeoning NFT market around April of this year, and while I had my suspicions that the form would explode, I had no idea how prevalent – and controversial – it would become.
Other big developments that didn’t make it into a Wannabe Wired column include the revolution in 3D printed homes that took place. A construction company in Texas called ICON used its technology to print over two dozens homes in an effort o help solve the housing crisis both in the U.S. and in Mexico. Another company in California use 3D printing to create prefabricated kits that could be used to assemble homes on the cheap.
One of the biggest stories this year was the unchecked growth of big tech companies. When we look back on 2021 in a few years it might be recognized as the year that tech got too big. From billionaires blasting off to space on joy rides to social media moguls testifying in front of congress about election interference, this year definitely saw some major controversies surrounding big tech.
There was the launch of the “meta-verse” at Facebook, the reveal of Windows 11 over at Microsoft, and continued woes for big game companies as the supply chain shortage continued to interfere with the launch of the new console generation.
In other big news the internet went down (large swaths of it at least) twice within two weeks this summer, meanwhile ransomware attacks continued to do damage to companies large and small while large social media companies including Facebook and LinkedIn suffered major data breaches.
As we look forward to the coming year, and all the awe and terror it might produce, let us hope that the news will be a little brighter.
Gary Reddin lives in Duncan and writes a weekly technology column for The Lawton Constitution.