“You can still rock in America” this weekend near the banks of Medicine Creek.
Medicine Park is hosting its first free festival of the summer beginning tonight. Rock in the Park will be a tribute to rock with 10 bands, vendors and a great place to enjoy it all, according to Rodney Whaley, event coordinator.
With the presence of COVID-19 lingering, all visitors are encouraged to wear masks, practice social distancing and be courteous to others. It’s free to attend but you’ll probably have to pay for parking and any concert refreshments and band swag.
The lineup kicks off tonight at 7 p.m. with Cashroh. Another Pink in the Floyd Laser Light Show will start at 9 p.m. from the main stage. Whaley said it’s going to be some event. Whaley called them the “premiere Pink Floyd tribute ensemble … and they have a laser show!”
The Oklahoma based project was created to take you on a trip back in time to relive, and experience the music of Pink Floyd, according to the artist statement. They have a set list that includes songs from The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Wall, Division Bell, plus many more.
Check ‘em out: •Another Pink in the Floyd — “Money” (Live) — https://youtu.be/WEscEC6HO24.
The 4th of July lineup will begin at 3 p.m. with Midniters, followed at 5 p.m. by Smilin’ Bob English Band, Tyler Lee at 7 p.m. and the Ahhfugyeahs closing out at 9 p.m.
Cashroh kicks off the final day of the fest with a 3 p.m. set, followed by the Ahhfugyeahs at 5 p.m., and the Matthew Scott Band at 7 p.m.
You know this cobblestone community is gonna rock this weekend.
The blues were something more joyous about 20 years ago when Eric Clapton and B.B. King joined together to record and release the landmark album “Riding with the King.” With over 2 million record sales and a GRAMMY Award for Best Traditional Blues Album, these two legends added a golden moment to their musical legacies.
With King’s 2014 death, it was fitting that one of his last masterpieces came in partnership with his friend and peer as one of the defining artists of blues music, Clapton.
Two decades later, a 20th anniversary edition of “Riding with the King” is out and it features the addition of a pair of unreleased tracks: the blues standard “Rollin’ and Tumblin” and King’s “Let Me Love You.”
Check out the latter: https://youtu.be/AR3ezUVKWOU.
Both tracks are remastered and were recorded during the original sessions and were produced and mixed especially for this release by Simon Climie, who produced the original album with Clapton.
The album features an all-star line-up of musicians, including: Andy Fairweather Low, Steve Gadd, Nathan East, Joe Sample, Doyle Bramhall II, Susannah and Wendy Melvoin, and Jim Keltner.
The 14-track collection will be available in all formats including a 180-gram black double vinyl package. A limited edition 180-gram blue vinyl double LP set will available exclusively in Eric Clapton’s official online store and at indie retailers.
Here’s another classic from the album: •Eric Clapton & B.B. King — “Hold On, I’m Comin’” — https://youtu.be/_6fljxCXuh0.
A musician is putting out a call to others from Lawton’s heavy metal/hard rock community to come together for a Nacho Kart show once some sense of normalcy returns to the local live music scene.
Justice “Stash” Hileman is putting out a call for musicians to help him put together an ensemble for a Nacho Kart: Nacho Korn show. The Nacho shows were begun by local musicians from different bands coming together to intensely practice and refine their musicianship while putting on some of the great live local shows of the past decade.
“Are your ready?” Then contact Hileman via his Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/clamorous.hoodlum.
For the Songs from the Sequestration, it seems like the time is right for this Sam Cooke notion ”A Change Is Going To Come” — https://youtu.be/buqtdpuZxvk.
It’s a wild connection, but it’s cool when you hear Oklahoma referenced in a song no matter the connotation: •Car Seat Headrest — ”Hollywood” —https://youtu.be/ka9l8X8W03Y.
And, hey, if you’re still unsure about getting out to a rock and roll festival, here’s a fantastic way to experience a peak moment for a band in front of a huge audience. Performing at the 2002 Glastonberry Festival, Queens of the Stone Age knocked it out with this performance with current members Josh Homme and Troy Van Leeuwen joined by bassist Nick Oliveri, singer Mark Lanegan and Dave Grohl showing why he’s one of the all-time great drummers — https://youtu.be/xSVMlgWtpeE.
Artist Spotlight Series kicked off this week’s Today’s Best Soundemonium! with Steve Carr, a.k.a. Steve-O, and the columnist, and for this one, I decided to start with one of the biggest bands from the state, The Flaming Lips. It doesn’t hurt that a Lawtonian is a pivotal member of this always groundbreaking ensemble.
It was a pretty great set list. You can listen again at 6:30 p.m. during Sundaymonium or click on the links in the online edition to enjoy these videos:
•“She Don’t Use Jelly” — https://youtu.be/cvfxKbpoxRE.
•“Waiting for Superman” — https://youtu.be/o0AOG7ciuJo.
•“Do You Realize” — https://youtu.be/lPXWt2ESxVY.
•“Are You A Hypnotist” —https://youtu.be/E-9mCAA1YYY.
•“Flowers of Neptune 6” — https://youtu.be/kxUXT6nEYFY.
•“My Religion is You” — https://youtu.be/2g8QTpvY5_Y.
The last two songs are from the band’s Sept. 11 release, “American Head.” I’m looking forward to an upcoming interview with Wayne Coyne and/or Steven Drozd in the future for the show and the column.
