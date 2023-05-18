Xbox's Spencer reflects on recent struggles

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has been under fire for the last two weeks for comments he made following the disappointing launch of “Redfall” at the start of the month.
The always candid executive sat down with members of the Kinda Funny XCast, who did not hold back with their criticisms and questions regarding the state of the Xbox ecosystem in 2023. After an extremely solid 2021, in which titles like “Microsoft Flight Simulator” and “Forza Horizon 5” were released to celebrated reviews and large player populations, the following year was scarce for exclusive Xbox content. A packed presentation last summer offered up 12 months of amazing gaming exclusives — nearly a third of which have yet to materialize, including highly anticipated exclusives “Starfield” and “Forza Motorsport.” The one major title of that presentation to release, “Redfall,” was met with absolutely scathing criticism from every corner of the Internet — a sacrificial lamb and idol onto which every reviewer and commentator with a platform (I personally found it merely mediocre and uninteresting) poured their anger and hatred for the shortcomings of the Xbox ecosystem. The game had already become a lightning rod for controversy when developer Arkane announced several weeks prior that the game would only release in 30 FPS on Xbox at launch — an idea that was blasphemous to commentators everywhere, despite the best reviewed game of the generation literally releasing at 30 FPS this past week. Spencer said he was upset with himself for disappointing fans.
“There’s nothing that’s more difficult for me than disappointing the Xbox community,” he said. “I’ve been part of it for a long time. To just watch the community lose confidence and be disappointed, I’m disappointed.”
A message left at the end of “Redfall” from the development team thanked fans for sticking with them through the game after a trying development period that included the pandemic and the Texas ice storms that froze much of the state for two full weeks. It was a game that was plagued with difficulties from the start, but one that Microsoft allowed to push forward anyway. In the same vein as “Crackdown 3,” “Redfall” will be a title that will find its fanbase on Game Pass in the years to come. Spencer recognized this, telling the hosts that not every game is going to be a runaway critical success.
“We will build games that review in the high 80s, and we will build games that review in the 60s. I mean it’s just kind of part of being in game publishing and if you’re afraid of that then you shouldn’t be in the entertainment business, you shouldn’t be in the gaming business,” Spencer said.
Reaction was swift from commentators and social media. Many decried Spencer’s “defeatist” words and attitude. One former Xbox employee reached out to IGN to express concern about working in a division with a leader with no “passion.” Spencer’s words have been twisted and misconstrued by the Internet over the last two weeks, and it’s no wonder why executives and representatives rarely speak in such open and candid interviews.
It was refreshing to see an executive such as Spencer admit to his mistakes and own up to what went wrong. This has not been a good period for Xbox. Despite acquiring a whole slew of studios since 2018, none of them have put out a major Xbox exclusive release since the acquisition, aside from “Redfall” from Bethesda Studios. “Redfall” was already in development when Microsoft acquired the publisher and chose to continue funding the project. Its vision did not originate from within Xbox, but Xbox is taking the heat.
Bethesda Studios has always been more willing to take risks and fund more experimental projects. The publisher never chased trends as much as others, mostly because it had the money of “Fallout” and “The Elder Scrolls” to fall back onto. So if “Redfall” had released under Bethesda, as originally planned, it would have been seen as a fairly forgettable shooter experiment from a developer that tried to expand outside its comfort zone and wasn’t very successful. That would be the end of the discourse.
But as the Xbox brand has been in dire need of a hit, expectations were unfairly hoisted upon “Redfall” to be something bigger and better than what it was ever intended to be. Spencer’s point was that not every first party title needs to be a prestige system seller. Sony has streamlined its entire development pipeline to prioritize third-person cinematic shooters and adventures, so each release feels like a milestone.
The Xbox brand sees gaming differently, by releasing a large amount of content for Game Pass, someone will be able to find something they want. That’s why when Spencer later mentioned in the interview that when Microsoft lost the last generation, which is when digital libraries were established across multiple consoles within the same ecosystem, it wasn’t admitting defeat, it was the signaling of a transition to a different business plan. How successful Microsoft has been at pulling that off is debatable. But Spencer is not admitting defeat. Instead, he’s announcing that Microsoft is taking a different approach. Hopefully, that approach manifests in quality titles for Xbox fans soon.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.