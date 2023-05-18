Xbox's Spencer reflects on recent struggles
Courtesy photo

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has been under fire for the last two weeks for comments he made following the disappointing launch of “Redfall” at the start of the month.

The always candid executive sat down with members of the Kinda Funny XCast, who did not hold back with their criticisms and questions regarding the state of the Xbox ecosystem in 2023. After an extremely solid 2021, in which titles like “Microsoft Flight Simulator” and “Forza Horizon 5” were released to celebrated reviews and large player populations, the following year was scarce for exclusive Xbox content. A packed presentation last summer offered up 12 months of amazing gaming exclusives — nearly a third of which have yet to materialize, including highly anticipated exclusives “Starfield” and “Forza Motorsport.” The one major title of that presentation to release, “Redfall,” was met with absolutely scathing criticism from every corner of the Internet — a sacrificial lamb and idol onto which every reviewer and commentator with a platform (I personally found it merely mediocre and uninteresting) poured their anger and hatred for the shortcomings of the Xbox ecosystem. The game had already become a lightning rod for controversy when developer Arkane announced several weeks prior that the game would only release in 30 FPS on Xbox at launch — an idea that was blasphemous to commentators everywhere, despite the best reviewed game of the generation literally releasing at 30 FPS this past week. Spencer said he was upset with himself for disappointing fans.

