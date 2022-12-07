Xbox title prices to increase $10 next year
After months of speculation, Microsoft announced this week that it will raise the prices of its newly-released first party titles to $70 starting next year.

First party titles have been priced at $60 since the start of the Xbox 360 generation in 2005, when they were increased by $10 from the then-standard $50. The price increase will affect all first party Xbox Series S and X titles moving forward, including “Forza Motorsport,” “Redfall” and “Starfield” — all confirmed for release in 2023. A Microsoft spokesperson said the increase reflects the realities of video game development.