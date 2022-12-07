Xbox title prices to increase $10 next year

After months of speculation, Microsoft announced this week that it will raise the prices of its newly-released first party titles to $70 starting next year.
First party titles have been priced at $60 since the start of the Xbox 360 generation in 2005, when they were increased by $10 from the then-standard $50. The price increase will affect all first party Xbox Series S and X titles moving forward, including “Forza Motorsport,” “Redfall” and “Starfield” — all confirmed for release in 2023. A Microsoft spokesperson said the increase reflects the realities of video game development.
“This price reflects the content, scale, and technical complexity of these titles,” the spokesperson said. “As with all games developed by our teams at Xbox, they will also be available with Game Pass the same day as they launch.”
The price increase should come as little surprise, considering Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer commented on the possibility earlier this year, when he said that Microsoft wouldn’t be able to maintain its current prices forever, though he promised no increases before the holiday 2022 period.
“We’ve held price on our console, we’ve held price on games, and our subscription,” Spencer said in October. “I don’t think we’ll be able to do that forever. I do think at some point we’ll have to raise some prices on certain things.”
Microsoft is not the first publisher to raise the standard game price to $70. Both Activision and Take-Two announced $10 price raises for next-generation software at the start of this new console generation. Even cross-platform titles were $10 more on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X compared to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Sony also embraced the $70 price point with its first party software from the start of the generation. All of its first party titles, including this year’s “Horizon: Forbidden Wests” and “God of War Ragnarok” were $70 on the PS5 while $60 on the PS4.
Microsoft has resisted price increases, especially while it’s in the middle of trying to acquire Activision-Blizzard and has faced scrutiny from regulators, which are concerned that Microsoft could use its position in the industry to force others out and impact consumers. The longer the company resisted raising the prices, the more charitable it looked to the public.
Sony, on the other hand, raised prices of its consoles by $50 across the board in every region aside from North America. At the time, Sony cited changing market conditions and manufacturing problems as the reasons for the price increase. Microsoft has refused to commit to raising the prices of its Xbox Series S or X. It’s also refused to commit to raising the price of its Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which is currently $14.99 a month.
As we’re all painfully aware, inflation has crept up in recent years and the dollar just doesn’t go as far as it once did, so it can be somewhat understandable for corporations to need to raise prices on vocational goods like video games. But there’s more to that story.
For the longest time, the only revenue generated by a video game was its initial sale. During the earlier console generations in the 90s, it was not unheard of for some titles to launch for $50 or as much as $70 or $80 a title, depending on its complexity. A person purchasing “Super Mario 64” during the holiday period of 1996 would pay $60 for the title. Today, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, that cost would be $113 — nearly double the price. But no one is advocating for spending $110-115 a title these days. The industry would collapse upon itself, especially as inflation continues to squeeze consumers in every other aspect of their lives.
During the height of the seventh console generation — that of the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 — publishers began introducing microtransactions and other individual purchases within games. Suddenly, a game’s revenue stream was no longer restricted to just its initial purchase. Games would continue to generate additional money for months, if not years to come. Individual game prices no longer needed to be tied to a market rate dictated by inflation.
Today, the industry is healthier than ever. Between digital purchases that require no retail cut, extra downloadable content and individual microtransactions, games can make more money off their supplementary purchases than they can off the initial sale. Free-to-play games like “Fortnite” and “Apex Legends” dominate the playtime charts and make millions of dollars based off in-game purchases of costumes and characters. On the surface, there’s simply no need to raise prices.
The price increases have little to do with market conditions squeezing publishers, and more to do with trying to squeeze some extra cash out of consumers. But for Microsoft, it also gives extra incentive to people to sign up for Game Pass. At $9.99 a month for the Game Pass subscription, or $14.99 a month for the Game Pass Ultimate subscription that includes Xbox Live Gold, could be more enticing to someone to play all first party games at launch, as opposed to paying $70. With potential Activision-Blizzard titles arriving on Game Pass next year, it will remain one of the best values in gaming.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.