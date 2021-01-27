Xbox spins circles with Gold subscription changes

Microsoft gave the video game industry a serious case of whiplash this past week with two major announcements in less than 12 hours.
After a day of rumor and speculation, the Xbox creator announced Friday afternoon that the price of Xbox Live Gold — required for online play of any game — would effectively double in price to $59.99 for six-month subscriptions. The 12-month subscription option — originally priced at $59.99 — would be eliminated, essentially making one year of Xbox Live Gold cost $120. Its competitors, Sony’s PlayStation Network Online and Nintendo Switch Online — both also required for online play — are priced at $59.99 and $19.99 a year respectively.
Backlash was swift — and rightfully so. Thousands flooded social media to express their dismay and disgust at the 100 percent price increase. A “Worst Place to Play” hashtag campaign was started and word spread quickly throughout the industry about how bad Microsoft messed up. Within less than 12 hours, the decision had been reversed — with additional bonuses. Microsoft walked back the price increase, reinstated the 12-month subscription offer and removed the Gold requirement for free-to-play titles, such as “Fortnite” and “Rocket League.” The latter was a major move, since Microsoft had, for so long, forced players to pay for Xbox Live Gold to enjoy free multiplayer games that were otherwise free to play without subscriptions on Sony and Nintendo platforms. At this point, it made no sense that someone would have to pay $60 a year in order to play “Fortnite,” and nothing else.
The reversal was so sudden that it was announced late Friday night on Twitter by the Xbox official account. Most went to bed thinking that Xbox Live Gold was going to cost $120 a year, and woke up the next morning to see that the move had been canceled. Microsoft admitted it “messed up” and decided to take the opportunity to remove restrictions on free-to-play titles.
So this insane decision and 180 beg the question, what was Microsoft thinking in the first place? The answer goes back to its ever-growing games subscription service, Gamepass. Under Phil Spencer, Executive Vice President of Gaming, Microsoft wants to remove barriers to entry in the Xbox system’s hardware space and software space. The easier Microsoft makes it to purchase an Xbox console, or to access Xbox video games and the Gamepass, the more subscriptions the company can enjoy. Microsoft sees a video game industry less tethered to five-to-seven-year console hardware cycles, and more of a fluid hobby that people can jump in at any point without the traditionally high initial cost of entry. That’s why initiatives like Project xCloud, which allow players to stream games on their phones, tablets and — eventually — televisions, are so important.
Gamepass is at the center of that push. But while Microsoft offers multiple subscription types — Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Gamepass, PC Gamepass and Xbox Live Gamepass Ultimate — it ultimately wants players to combine those subscriptions into Gamepass Ultimate, which offers Gold and both Gamepass subscriptions for $15 a month. Admittedly, it is an amazing deal, but while millions have signed up for Gamepass since its inception, millions more subscribers have refused to convert their standard Gold subscription — even as Microsoft has made insane conversion offers.
The logic behind Friday’s initial announcement was two-fold: the increase in price of the Gold subscription would force players to Gamepass Ultimate, or the company would enjoy greater subscription revenue from those who still decided to remain strictly with Gold. At the current price, a Gamepass Ultimate subscription would be $180, as opposed to $120 for Gold, but it would offer literally hundreds of games — including all first-party titles day-and-date — for free.
What Microsoft did not anticipate was that, while Gamepass Ultimate is the superior value — even at the pre-price increase rate — people did not want to see subscription prices literally doubled overnight for no real reason. Thankfully, this is not Don Mattrick’s Xbox division anymore. Mattrick led the division at the launch of the Xbox One, and famously told people who were upset with the choices made around that console’s design that they should just purchase an Xbox 360. This time, the changes were reversed within hours, and Microsoft executives, including Spencer, have since been on an apology tour. The initial decision to raise subscription prices was ridiculous, but it’s good to see Microsoft recognize that problem and address it immediately.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton. The opinions expressed in the column are those of the writer.