Xbox cloud gaming now available to everyone

Microsoft has finally brought cloud gaming to the masses with the final rollout of its Xbox Cloud Gaming beta.
All Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can enjoy a catalog of more than 100 titles on the cloud service across all iOS devices and PCs. To sign up, subscribers need to go to Xbox.com/play on Microsoft Edge, Chrome or Safari on a PC or mobile device. Games will be streamed to the screen of your choice at 1080p resolution and up to 60 FPS, depending on the title.
This is the first time that all subscribers have had access to Xbox Cloud Gaming on iPhones and iPads. An invitation-only beta opened earlier this year, but performance was constrained, as Microsoft still used servers running on the Xbox One S in order to power its service. Last week, the company began rolling out server blades that run on the Xbox Series X, which greatly improve performance of games on the service. “Rainbow Six Siege” can now run up to 120 FPS on supported devices.
The idea of cloud gaming is intriguing. Imagine being able to play console quality games on any device anywhere you want. You’d no longer be tied down to your living room or wherever you have your console hooked up. Gaming on the go has become more and more mainstream, as mobile gaming is the largest segment of the industry and one of the fastest growing. But whereas most mobile games are more simple, cloud gaming affords the opportunity to play “Halo Infinite” or “Sea of Thieves” or “Doom Eternal” with console quality graphics and performance on your phone. The idea is intriguing. The practice is not quite there.
After receiving notice from Microsoft, I immediately signed up with my iPhone XR. Admittedly, it’s an older phone, but the hardware itself has no bearing on performance, as everything is streamed through the cloud. The only thing that matters for a service like this is your Internet connection. Microsoft’s official recommendations include at least 10 Mbps download, which seems simple enough. After all, 4G LTE is rated between 4-35 Mbps. In practice, though, it’s much closer to 2-8 Mbps — at least in Lawton.
The first game I loaded was “Sea of Thieves,” and immediately ran into server crashes. There were multiple server crashes before I finally gave up and moved to a different game. I then loaded “Dead Cells,” a 2D sidescrolling rogue-lite title. Its relatively simplistic gameplay made it a great title to try out. The input delay was immediately noticeable. There was probably close to a half-second delay from pushing the button to seeing the action. It was unplayable. Soon, the game began to judder and started locking up multiple times. Within 10 minutes, it had frozen and became unresponsive at least a half-dozen times. Doing a speed test on my phone, my download speeds were around 8 Mbps, so not quite at the recommended specifications from Microsoft.
Performance did improve when I returned home and connected my phone to my wifi. With speeds well over 100 Mbps, performance had improved, though there was still a slight input delay, which is going to be expected by the very nature of cloud gaming. Don’t expect to enjoy twitch shooters or fast-paced action games on the cloud — at least not yet.
Most games still require a physical controller to play. The Xbox Series S/X controller can connect to the iPhone or iPad with ease, and performs well. Various third parties are already announcing and launching controller setups for mobile devices with brackets to hold the phone with ease.
Other games include touch screen controls, which will be more accessible for more traditional mobile gamers. Thankfully, Microsoft has included filters on Xbox Cloud Gaming so that people can sort and find games with touch screen interfaces with relative ease. Though most touch screen games are going to be the more simpler experiences, rather than full console-focused games — the main exception being “Sea of Thieves.”
Due to Apple’s draconian App Store policies, Microsoft does not have a dedicated Xbox Cloud Gaming App on iOS, unlike Android devices. Everything must be played through a browser, which is only a minor inconvenience. The best way to access the service is to go to its main page on a Safari browser and then add a bookmark to the home screen. Microsoft walks you through the simple process, so that when you select the bookmark, it takes you immediately to the game list in full screen view, without having to hassle with the address bar. Hopefully, Microsoft and Apple will ultimately come to terms to allow a native app.
Ultimately, cloud gaming is going to be a major part of the industry. Xbox head Phil Spencer has spoken numerous times about his vision for gaming, which includes Xbox Cloud Gaming as built-in apps on televisions, or on a USB stick like Amazon’s Fire Stick. Spencer wants to making gaming as inclusive as possible, and that’s great. The more people that discover games and can enjoy them, the better. But for more traditional players who buy the latest consoles each generation, this is nothing more than a passing fancy in its current form. There is potential, but when the best conditions to play a cloud game are with a physical Xbox controller in your home, it’s just easier to use the physical console. Hopefully, as 5G rolls out and mobile download speeds increase, cloud gaming will become much more accessible.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.