ARCHER CITY, Texas — Writers from across the country will gather in Archer City, Texas, the hometown of Larry McMurtry, to pay tribute to the author, who died March 25, 2021, in Tucson, Arizona.
In addition to the literary tribute, the Royal Theater will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of “The Last Picture Show”, the Peter Bogdanovich film made from McMurtry’s third book, with an outdoor showing of the film.
The Literary Tribute to Larry McMurtry will begin at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Royal Theater in Archer City. Nationally recognized writers will speak about the influence of McMurtry’s works and work ethic on their writing lives through their experiences of reading his books, their interactions with him, or how his love of books fed their own love of books.
“Everyone knows that Larry McMurtry and Texas literature are indivisible,” said former Archer City Writers Workshop director George Getschow. “What isn’t so well known is the enormous impact Larry has had on prominent writers in Texas and across the country.”
Although the final list of participants is still being determined, authors Carol Flake Chapman, Geoff Dyer, W.K. Stratton, and Sherry Kafka Wagner are among those scheduled to speak. South Carolina author Erik Calonius will serve as host.
Local writers taking part include Larry’s brother Charlie McMurtry; Archer City native and author Jim Black; Midwestern State University Associate Professor of English Greg Giddings, also an Archer County native; and Kathy Floyd, administrator of the Archer City Writers Workshop.
Getschow said that hosting the tribute in McMurtry’s hometown was critical because place was a crucial element of McMurtry’s writing.
The showing will be outside the theater immediately after the literary tribute, at approximately 9:15 p.m. Seating will be on the lawn area east of the theater. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Food trucks will be on site.
Admission for both events is free; donations are welcome.
McMurtry was the author of 29 novels, including the Pulitzer-Prize winning “Lonesome Dove”. He also wrote three memoirs, two collections of essays, and many screenplays. He grew up in Archer City and in addition to keeping his home there, he opened the Booked Up bookstores.
Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear facial coverings inside the theater.