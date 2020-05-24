The “Scooby-Doo” franchise has had its fair share of reboots and relaunches over the years, but none as offensively bad as its latest big-screen version, “Scoob!”
Throughout almost every iteration — “The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo” aside — the formula has remained simple and to the point: Mystery, Inc. investigates a supernatural incident that ultimately turns out to be the work of a masked criminal of some sort. Even the few times that supernatural elements were added, such as the great “Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island,” the heart of the adventure is the interactions and machinations of the Mystery, Inc. gang. “Scoob!” tosses that dynamic out the window within the first 15 minutes in order to establish a half-hearted cinematic universe of Hanna-Barbera characters — a group of which the movie’s target audience has no idea or any interest.
“Scoob!” was originally marketed as the origin story of how the dimwitted and caring Shaggy met his canine companion, Scooby-Doo. The two would then meet up with the do-gooder Fred, the attractive Daphne and the intelligent Velma to create Mystery, Inc. to solve crimes. This origin — something no one ever asked for — is glossed over within the first 15 minutes, as all of the characters meet up in happenstance and solve their first crime. The movie then shifts to a greatest hits of the gang’s adventures from the original series, “Scooby-Doo Where Are You?” before splitting the gang until the final act.
Shaggy and Scooby are abducted by a character that only the most diehard of Hanna-Barbera cartoon fans will remember, Blue Falcon. They’re on the hunt for another niche Hanna-Barbera character, Dick Dastardly. Young viewers are going to stare at the screen, wondering why Scooby and Shaggy are hanging out with these new characters they’ve never heard of before. Those old enough to remember Blue Falcon and Dynomutt are going to almost assuredly be upset over how he’s portrayed on-screen, as the movie opts to showcase the man behind the blue mask as the son of the original hero with a superiority complex and a lack of any skills. Blue Falcon, voiced by Mark Wahlberg doing his best Ryan Reynolds impression, is played as a running gag throughout the film.
Other Hanna-Barbera characters are sprinkled throughout the film in what amounts to glorified cameos that are nothing more than winks and nods to the audience. The movie pauses and takes an entire detour to an off-the-path location for the sole purpose of introducing Captain Caveman for a five-minute gag.
“Scoob!” is defined by all of the worst tendencies of modern studio filmmaking. Instead of simply being a big screen adventure of Scooby-Doo and the gang, that very gang takes a back seat to every other character crammed in an attempt to form a fledgling cinematic universe. “Scooby-Doo” should not be the launch pad for a larger universe of superheroes and niche characters not seen on screen in three decades, all just to chase the current filmmaking fad.
The movie feels focus-tested to a fault — down to the post-credits tease of additional characters to debut in future movies — ensuring maximum corporate synergy and cinematic crossover potential — down to the use of the signature jingle of AT&T, which owns Warner Bros., the studio behind the film. The corporate crossover and mandates are as nauseous as seeing Sony products crammed into every scene of every movie released by Columbia Pictures, except every character in “Scoob!” has to stop and call attention to the reference, just to make sure viewers caught it. Its soundtrack consists of numerous pop songs and pieces under contract from the Warner Record Group, none of which actually fit the theme or tone of the movie.
Almost everything about “Scoob!” — from its generic, ill-suited art style to the random, absolutely pointless Simon Cowell cameo — feels like a cynical corporate cash grab in an attempt to capitalize on current trends. It’s a movie that will age worse than “Shrek” with its comedic emphasis on pop culture references and memes. At no point did “Scoob!” ever feel like a true “Scooby-Doo” movie, but rather something that was carefully and meticulously crafted by corporate suits in order to appeal to the “Fortnite” generation while trying to mine what little cultural relevance remained of notoriously cheap cartoons of the 1960s, like “Wacky Racers” and “Dynomutt, Dog Wonder.” If you want a real modern, quality “Scooby-Doo” experience, check out “Mystery, Inc.” on Netflix, or watch the “Supernatural” season 13 “Scooby-Doo” crossover.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.