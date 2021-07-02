Keith Colley had to find a shovel from the First World War to dig deeper into the mind of World War I veteran suffering from Alzheimer’s.
The reaction Colley received from the veteran filled his heart full of joy, sparking the idea of a mobile museum.
“For me, the museum is a path to help patients with Alzheimer’s. It helps bridge that gap of common interest,” said Colley.
Colley, the museum curator, wanted to help Alzheimer’s patients respond better to social conducts. By doing so, he brought in World War I items for the patients to see, feel and touch for mental connectivity.
After an 18-month hiatus, the World War I 100th Anniversary Mobile Museum is ready to get back on the fast track. Marlow’s annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration will be the first event the museum will be active at since last year’s pandemic shutdown.
“I am really stoked to get back on the road after being shut down for 18 months. We have some fascinating stuff, and we just want to show everyone,” said Colley.
Over the last few years, the museum has collected a plethora of artifacts for public viewing. One example is the original typewriters, created by the Red Cross, that soldiers used to write letters to send to loved ones back home.
Biplanes, television sets, binoculars and anything in between are displayed along with military uniforms. The museum also includes sections, or booths, predicated on one specific detail of the war. Informative areas like “Women in World War I” and the Navy booth give visitors a gateway into what the veterans went through and their role in the conflict.
Perhaps the biggest attraction in the museum is the biplanes. Perhaps it is the red, white and blue room at the end of the tour. Possibly, it could be the Alvin York memorial, celebrating the most decorated solider of the war. The biggest attraction appeal for the museum is introducing Jacob “Pappy” Stevens. He was a runner in World War I, a solider who ran messages to the general in the middle of battle.
With Stevens’ authentic military equipment, the veteran talks to the tourist about the battle and his own experiences. A canteen, face mask and clothing apparel from the warfare are used to tell his story. It has become the symbol under what the museum is about, and it is an aspect Colley is pleased to have in the museum.
“The greatest thing for me is hearing these amazing stories the veterans tell me and the tourist. Hearing stories like Pappy’s and seeing how everyone engages into them brings me so much joy, and solidifies why I do this,” said Colley.