There was an early day citizenship complication for women.
A 1907 act decreed that a woman, who was born in the United States, lost her citizenship if she married a foreign-born man who was not a U.S. citizen. She could regain her citizenship if her husband later became a naturalized citizen. That law, however, did not apply to American-born men who married foreign-born women.
When America entered World War I in 1917, any U.S.-born woman, married to a German man who had not yet been naturalized, lost her citizenship and had to register as an enemy alien.
Lawmakers finally recognized that a woman’s citizenship should not be tied to that of her husband. So in 1922 Congress passed an act allowing a woman to keep her US citizenship if she married a man who could become a U.S. citizen. These are important details to keep in mind when researching women.
Canadian ancestry
Like some of my ancestors, your ancestors may have migrated from the United States to Canada before or during the American Revolution because they were Loyalists – those who sided with the British.
In later decades, many immigrants came to the United States by going to Canada first as American entry requirements were more strict. In some cases, the price of passage to Canada was less than the price of passage to the United States. Once in Canada, many simply walked across the border south into the United States.
In your research, you may come across US records referred to as “St. Albans lists.” These are records of Canada-US border crossings that were stored at the Immigration and Naturalization Services office in St. Albans, Vermont.
Scotch-Irish
What is Scotch-Irish?
Nearly 200,000 Scottish Lowland Presbyterians migrated to Ulster in northern Ireland with the encouragement of the British government in the hope that their presence would tighten the grip on Catholic Ireland.
About a quarter million of their descendants migrated to North America from 1717 until the Revolution. They were ethnic Scots but were referred to as Irish because Ireland has been their home for a century. It was only after an Irish migration surge that these Protestants adopted Scotch or Scots to distinguish themselves from the new Catholic arrivals.
Although common in the United States, the term Scotch-Irish is virtually unknown in Scotland, Ireland and England. Today the people of Scotland prefer the terms Scottish or Scots, leaving the word Scotch to the whiskey.
Deaths of American citizens abroad
About 6,000 American citizens die abroad each year – from natural causes, accidents, natural disasters, murders, terrorist actions. One responsibility of America’s diplomatic missions around the world is to report those deaths to the Department of State in Washington, DC, and to assist family members with the disposition of the remains.
The information on those records could be of value to genealogists and my not be found anywhere else.
The National Archives maintains the records of the deaths of Americans abroad beginning in 1789 through 1974. And Ancestry.com has them online beginning in 1835.
For records beginning in 1975 to today, contact the Department of State in Washington, DC.