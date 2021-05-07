Although he got into music around 13 when he first learned the guitar by ear, Anthony Spencer said he had to battle his own demons to become a musician.
It seems the core to the title of his new album, “Hard Being Me.”
Spencer said his first music loves were what could be considered extremes of the spectrum: Metallica and Johnny Cash. He started out making music from one end while yearning to sing from the other.
“I was in a lot of metal bands growing up and played a bunch of shows as a guitarist,” he said. “I would go home after school and hide in my room and play guitar nonstop and when no one was home I would be singing country music. A metal head on the outside but singing country and trying to develop my voice.”
It’s a voice made to make the music Spencer’s creating now. He said he’s always known he wanted to sing and play country music. Seven years after high school graduation, he began to take it seriously. He credits a local legend for being that mentor, friend and personal hero who kept him moving forward.
“I believe 100 percent that if it wasn’t for Terry Allen that I wouldn’t have been playing to the extent I am today,” he said. “That guy is my musical hero and has done so much for me. He’s one of my favorite humans and has always been so nice to me. I love that guy. So yeah, I owe a lot to him.”
But dark times have presented themselves to build walls to progress. Spencer said the past year during the pandemic has brought some of the darkest times.
“I went through some rough patches in life like we all do and have had my demons that always seemed to keep me from playing,” he said. “During this quarantine it was a very dark time for me but at the same time the best thing for me. I overcame demons and have been going all in 100 percent in my music and haven’t stopped.”
Spencer credits his new faith and the convergence with confidence as an artist as solid cornerstones to continue moving forward.
“I’m a singer songwriter who has big dreams and won’t stop pushing until I get where I want to be,” he said. “I could not have gone through the things I’ve gone through and got where I am today if it wasn’t for God. I am a newfound believer and I know that he has my back in all of this and gives me the drive I need, so I owe all of it to him.”
From this moment of personal growth, Spencer has released his seven-song album, “Hard Being Me” to stream on all online platforms. He credits Phillip Lopez from Ghost Visuals for the album’s production quality. He also handles all of Spencer’s video work.
Released on April 23, the album hasn’t been promoted quite like Spencer had wished. But, he said, he has things in the works and plans on putting out another collection as soon as October.
“So, the future is looking good,” he said. “I have upcoming shows and am booking acoustic gigs still.”
These are the golden days in being a solo performer with a lead guitar accompaniment. Spencer said he wants to keep it simple “this go around” until he’s’ ready for a full band. He has a lot of love for the local music community who have helped him become the musician and singer/songwriter he is.
“I am so happy to just be playing music again with all the other awesome artists in this town such as Knuckles, that guy is awesome and a true talent,” he said. “Johnny Mack (Johnny Jernigan) has helped me as well as Ken Morrow, another awesome man who I absolutely love to death. I often listen to a lot of their music still including Cade Roth. That guy is an awesome songwriter and have always said if someone will make it in this town it’s him.”
For many around here, Spencer is among these great artists’ ranks.
You can follow Spencer’s career through his Facebook page: Anthony Spencer Music.
You can stream Spencer’s new album via YouTube, “Hard Being Me”: https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_mBRYOIqVKNTALdT5GOZCeDnHBh-TtzGN8&feature=share; or on iTunes, Spotify and every other music platform out there.
“Check it out and let me know what you guys think,” Spencer said.
Taking up his offer, I did just that. I’m glad I did. It’s a strong collection from Spencer.
Opening with “No Next Time at All,” Spencer’s voice joins with the song’s structure to bridge the modern and traditional country worlds to sound vintage and modern at once.
A cool country swing guitar lick kicks off the title track. Carried with Spencer’s voice, the bright guitar chords ring like an accenting charm. It’s a tuneful take on self-reflection while living “in a real small town.”
The tempo shifts with “Rainfall.” The tumbling melody represents the rumble of emotions felt in reflective jealousy. In some ways it offers a perfect lead-in to “Don’t Let the Good One Get Away.” It’s a fine twin-set of reflective poetry set to melody.
There’s a rocking earnestness to “Try” that shows Spencer still likes to roll with it, musically. His deep rich voice in the verses serves one end of the spectrum before his higher register kicks in with the bridge and into the chorus.
“Slow Ride” is a cool journey into mature relationship goals. With a quicker tempo than the title belies, the music represents the emotions where Spencer’s words remind to take your time and get it right.
Closing with “Heartache is Rare,” Spencer puts a sweet capper to this collection. While intoning his love to “take things further now,” the picking on the guitar mimics the heartbeat in anticipation for an answer to his request.
With “Hard Being Me,” Spencer has shown he’s ready to take his place among his peers. I’m looking forward to hearing what else comes from this guy as he keeps pushing forward and following his dream.
