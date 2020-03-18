The Holy City of the Wichitas has canceled the annual Prince of Peace Easter Pageant.
Originally scheduled to be held on April 4 and 11, the pageant would have celebrated its 95th anniversary this year. Now, that celebration is being put on hold in order to take protective measures to held stop the spread of COVID-19.
“It was a tough decision to make,” said Skip Hamill, the chairman of the board for the Wallock Foundation, which operates the Holy City.
The tradition of the pageant began in 1925 when the Rev. Anthony Wallock, an immigrant from Austria, held the first production in the Wichita Mountains with a cast of five. The production grew year after year and, in the 1930s, the Works Progress Administration constructed the Holy City of the Wichitas which would serve as the permanent pageant grounds.
“At this time the grounds will remain open,” Hamill said, “along with the refuge itself. But the pageant will not move forward for the health and safety of our visitors.”
On March 15, Hamill called a meeting in which he reached out to board members and cast members to discuss the path forward. As far as they could all remember, the pageant had never been canceled. There was some anecdotal recollection of a possible cancelation during the second World War, but none one knew if it was true.
“It’s why we say this is our 95th consecutive pageant,” Hamill said.
The support for continuing the pageant was overwhelming, Hamill said, with the majority of cast and board members supporting the pageant’s continuation.
“We did have some people at the time say they were sorry but they couldn’t participate based on the information the CDC was providing. It was mostly people 60 or older,” Hamill said.
So practice went ahead as scheduled. But by Monday it became apparent, after President Trump declared a national emergency, that they would have to reconsider their decision.
“I visited with David Farmer, the refuge manager, late that afternoon,” Hamill said. “But still he didn’t say that we had to cancel. He was very open about it and just reminded me what the CDC was recommending. But he didn’t tell us we had to cancel the pageant, he wanted us to make that decision on our own.”
So Hamill called up Alan Corrales, the pageant’s longtime director, to discuss their options.
“I explained my concerns (to Alan) and we discussed it. Even though the original consensus was to carry on, we felt that, based on the reliable, professional information we were receiving, that we should not carry on with the pageant as it was originally intended.”
Corrales, who has directed the pageant for the last 15 years, was disappointed but also understood the necessity of the precaution.
“Canceling a pageant is the hardest thing a director ever has to do,” Corrales said. “It breaks my heart even thinking about it.”
Before he became the pageant’s director, Corrales participated as an actor.
“This is actually my 53rd year to be involved with the play. I started when I was in third grade. It’s been a major part of my life. Actors are funny little things, we are all of course disappointed. These are unprecedented times we are living in right now,” Corrales said.
Corrales and Hamill said that they hope this is simply a postponement. Currently they are considering holding the pageant sometime this fall, but a final decision has not be made.
“We can’t really call it an Easter pageant at that point,” Corrales said. “It will be a board decision that will be on the agenda at our next meeting.”
In a letter he wrote to his cast and crew Corrales expressed an abiding faith that, despite the disappointment, they had made the right decision. Corrales wrote, “there is wisdom in a multitude of counselors.”
“What it all boils down to is God knows our hearts and is pleased that we want to share the story of Jesus,” Corrales said.